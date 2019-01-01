Vite
Next Generation Frontend Tooling
💡 Instant Server Start
On demand file serving over native ESM, no bundling required!
⚡️ Lightning Fast HMR
Hot Module Replacement (HMR) that stays fast regardless of app size.
🛠️ Rich Features
Out-of-the-box support for TypeScript, JSX, CSS and more.
📦 Optimized Build
Pre-configured Rollup build with multi-page and library mode support.
🔩 Universal Plugins
Rollup-superset plugin interface shared between dev and build.
🔑 Fully Typed APIs
Flexible programmatic APIs with full TypeScript typing.