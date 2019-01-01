Vite

Vite

Next Generation Frontend Tooling

Get Started
Learn More

💡 Instant Server Start

On demand file serving over native ESM, no bundling required!

⚡️ Lightning Fast HMR

Hot Module Replacement (HMR) that stays fast regardless of app size.

🛠️ Rich Features

Out-of-the-box support for TypeScript, JSX, CSS and more.

📦 Optimized Build

Pre-configured Rollup build with multi-page and library mode support.

🔩 Universal Plugins

Rollup-superset plugin interface shared between dev and build.

🔑 Fully Typed APIs

Flexible programmatic APIs with full TypeScript typing.

Sponsors

Tailwind LabsVue Jobs
Become a sponsor on GitHub

MIT Licensed | Copyright © 2019-present Evan You & Vite Contributors